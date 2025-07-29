IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IOBT is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IOBT is 48.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. On July 29, 2025, IOBT’s average trading volume was 241.60K shares.

IOBT stock’s latest price update

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.50% in comparison to its previous close of $2.06, however, the company has experienced a 18.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that After reaching an important support level, IO Biotech, Inc. (IOBT) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. IOBT recently experienced a “golden cross” event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

IOBT’s Market Performance

IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) has experienced a 18.81% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 62.16% rise in the past month, and a 150.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.62% for IOBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.85% for IOBT’s stock, with a 119.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IOBT Trading at 60.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IOBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares surge +66.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +144.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IOBT rose by +18.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.73. In addition, IO Biotech Inc saw 77.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IOBT starting from Hunter Heidi, who purchased 15,000 shares at the price of $1.39 back on May 30 ’25. After this action, Hunter Heidi now owns 15,000 shares of IO Biotech Inc, valued at $20,884 using the latest closing price.

Ahmad Qasim Iftikhar, the Chief Medical Officer of IO Biotech Inc, purchased 31,350 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23 ’24, which means that Ahmad Qasim Iftikhar is holding 31,350 shares at $26,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IOBT

The total capital return value is set at -3.55%. Equity return is now at value -138.78%, with -113.23% for asset returns.

Based on IO Biotech Inc (IOBT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -45.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-93.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.