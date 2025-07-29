Intrusion Inc (INTZ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.27% compared to its previous closing price of $2.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that The latest trading day saw Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) settling at $2.05, representing a -1.44% change from its previous close.

Is It Worth Investing in Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for INTZ is 17.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.85% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of INTZ was 543.39K shares.

INTZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Intrusion Inc (INTZ) has seen a -8.82% decrease in the past week, with a -21.19% drop in the past month, and a 47.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.72% for INTZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.84% for INTZ’s stock, with a 30.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTZ stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INTZ by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for INTZ in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13.50 based on the research report published on May 05, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

INTZ Trading at -8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares sank -16.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTZ fell by -8.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Intrusion Inc saw 45.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTZ starting from Scott Anthony, who purchased 1,091 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Jun 30 ’25. After this action, Scott Anthony now owns 654,872 shares of Intrusion Inc, valued at $2,124 using the latest closing price.

Scott Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of Intrusion Inc, purchased 250 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31 ’24, which means that Scott Anthony is holding 653,781 shares at $230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.26% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Intrusion Inc stands at -1.27%. The total capital return value is set at -0.54%. Equity return is now at value -133.62%, with -68.92% for asset returns.

Based on Intrusion Inc (INTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -80.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-6.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intrusion Inc (INTZ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.