Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (NYSE: IPG) has decreased by -2.03% when compared to last closing price of $26.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that New York, NY, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.33 per share, payable on September 16, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (NYSE: IPG) Right Now?

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (NYSE: IPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.61x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IPG is 364.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.98% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of IPG was 7.61M shares.

IPG’s Market Performance

The stock of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) has seen a 6.24% increase in the past week, with a 5.28% rise in the past month, and a 3.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for IPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.66% for IPG stock, with a simple moving average of -5.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for IPG by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for IPG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $27.50 based on the research report published on June 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to IPG, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

IPG Trading at 4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPG rose by +6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.10. In addition, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc saw -13.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPG starting from Johnson Ellen Tobi, who sold 21,427 shares at the price of $26.82 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Johnson Ellen Tobi now owns 143,373 shares of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc, valued at $574,672 using the latest closing price.

CARROLL CHRISTOPHER F, the SVP, Controller & CAO of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc, sold 9,000 shares at $26.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that CARROLL CHRISTOPHER F is holding 56,623 shares at $241,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 11.70%, with 2.60% for asset returns.

Based on Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.