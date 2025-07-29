Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) has decreased by -0.17% when compared to last closing price of $65.5.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock’s price.

Is It Worth Investing in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) Right Now?

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.25x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IBKR is 421.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of IBKR was 5.41M shares.

IBKR’s Market Performance

IBKR stock saw an increase of 5.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.43% and a quarterly increase of 54.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.71% for IBKR’s stock, with a 36.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBKR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for IBKR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for IBKR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $215 based on the research report published on June 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBKR reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $128. The rating they have provided for IBKR stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2024.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Buy” to IBKR, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

IBKR Trading at 18.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +21.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBKR rose by +5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.15. In addition, Interactive Brokers Group Inc saw 121.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBKR starting from Bright Jill, who purchased 135 shares at the price of $219.51 back on Jan 31 ’25. After this action, Bright Jill now owns 2,476 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, valued at $29,634 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.76% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Brokers Group Inc stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 19.15%, with 0.53% for asset returns.

Based on Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1203.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.28 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.