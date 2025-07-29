Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, NTLA stock has gone up by 3.80%, with a monthly gain of 36.42% and a quarterly surge of 57.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.53% for Intellia Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.61% for NTLA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) Right Now?

NTLA has 36-month beta value of 2.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for NTLA is 97.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTLA on July 29, 2025 was 4.84M shares.

NTLA stock’s latest price update

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.57% in comparison to its previous close of $13.6, however, the company has experienced a 3.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-18 that Investors often react fast to news. We see it with earnings announcements. And in biotech/pharma, we see it in response to news about drug trials. We saw that in spades on 5/29/25 for gene editor Intellia Therapeutics. The stock lost 29% after news of a “safety concern” surfaced during a Phase III drug trial. The news looked terrible. A lab test showed indications that a patient was experiencing an emergency liver problem. But the asymptomatic condition quickly corrected on its own.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTLA stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for NTLA by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for NTLA in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $21 based on the research report published on April 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTLA reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for NTLA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to NTLA, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

NTLA Trading at 31.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares surge +37.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTLA rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.85. In addition, Intellia Therapeutics Inc saw -48.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTLA starting from Dulac Edward J III, who sold 7,462 shares at the price of $14.02 back on Jul 23 ’25. After this action, Dulac Edward J III now owns 106,062 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc, valued at $104,617 using the latest closing price.

Clark Eliana, the EVP, Chief Technical Officer of Intellia Therapeutics Inc, sold 1,022 shares at $9.82 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01 ’25, which means that Clark Eliana is holding 95,369 shares at $10,036 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.87% for the present operating margin

0.89% for the gross margin

The net margin for Intellia Therapeutics Inc stands at -11.54%. The total capital return value is set at -0.62%. Equity return is now at value -57.92%, with -46.84% for asset returns.

Based on Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-523.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.