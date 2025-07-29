Informatica Inc (INFA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Informatica Inc (INFA) has seen a 0.20% increase in the past week, with a 0.86% gain in the past month, and a 30.85% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.42% for INFA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.56% for INFA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Informatica Inc (NYSE: INFA) Right Now?

Informatica Inc (NYSE: INFA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5225.53x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for INFA is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for INFA is 175.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.66% of that float. The average trading volume for INFA on July 29, 2025 was 5.52M shares.

INFA stock’s latest price update

Informatica Inc (NYSE: INFA)’s stock price has dropped by -0.20% in relation to previous closing price of $24.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. https://247wallst.com reported 2025-07-23 that Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) fell by 2.33% over the past month following after gaining 3.67% the month prior. Year-to-date, the stock is down 18.12%, and over the past year, it has mustered a gain of just 7.08%. Amid that slump, the company’s market cap has shrunk by nearly $258.83 billion, with 1,307 institutional owners having decreased their positions. Still, the company has 82.70% institutional ownership and analysts outlook for the stock are encouraging. On Jun 26, CNBC reported that CEO Marc Benoiff said AI is now doing up to 50% of the workload at Salesforce, with the technology reaching about 93% accuracy. On May 27, it was announced that Salesforce is acquiring cloud data management company Informatica in an $8 billion deal. The company will be paying $25 per share of Informatica’s Class A and Blass B-1 common stock. In March, Salesforce pledged a $1 billion investment in Singapore over the next five years, emphasizing that its flagship AI product — Agentforce — could help the country rapidly capped its labor force in key service and public sector industries at a time when the Asian nation is dealing with an aging population, reduced workforce and declining birth rates. One colloquial phrase from the business world that has uniquely developed in the 21st century is “Customer Relationship Management,” or CRM, which was coined by the Gartner Group in the late 1990s. Both CRM and “Software as a Service” (SaaS) have since become synonymous with a San Francisco software management company that has become an industry behemoth, even taking “CRM” as its stock ticker. Analysts’ Opinion of INFA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INFA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for INFA by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for INFA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $19 based on the research report published on February 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INFA reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for INFA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 14th, 2025.

INFA Trading at 3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.41%, as shares surge +1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INFA rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.42. In addition, Informatica Inc saw 2.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INFA starting from Schweitzer John Arthur, who sold 48,929 shares at the price of $24.22 back on Jul 15 ’25. After this action, Schweitzer John Arthur now owns 362,637 shares of Informatica Inc, valued at $1,185,207 using the latest closing price.

Schweitzer John Arthur, the EVP & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of Informatica Inc, sold 48,929 shares at $24.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16 ’25, which means that Schweitzer John Arthur is holding 371,809 shares at $1,179,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INFA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.77% for the gross margin

The net margin for Informatica Inc stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 0.09%, with 0.04% for asset returns.

Based on Informatica Inc (INFA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $338.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Informatica Inc (INFA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.