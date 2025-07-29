ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd’s (IPA) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, IPA stock has gone up by 0.32%, with a monthly gain of 53.65% and a quarterly surge of 270.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.31% for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.36% for IPA’s stock, with a 176.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IPA is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IPA is 39.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume for IPA on July 29, 2025 was 2.37M shares.

IPA stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) has plunged by -15.57% when compared to previous closing price of $2.02, but the company has seen a 0.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IPA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for IPA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPA reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for IPA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

IPA Trading at 51.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.82%, as shares surge +60.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +250.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPA remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +170.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.73. In addition, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd saw 104.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.59% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd stands at -1.92%. The total capital return value is set at -0.39%. Equity return is now at value -121.65%, with -73.58% for asset returns.

Based on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -21.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-22.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.