I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Stock Sees a-11.37% Decrease

The stock of I-Mab ADR (IMAB) has seen a -11.79% decrease in the past week, with a -7.43% drop in the past month, and a 122.78% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.81% for IMAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.10% for IMAB’s stock, with a 51.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMAB is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IMAB is 78.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMAB on July 29, 2025 was 539.98K shares.

IMAB stock’s latest price update

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB)’s stock price has dropped by -11.37% in relation to previous closing price of $2.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-17 that ROCKVILLE, Md., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (the Company), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% ownership of Bridge Health Biotech Co., Ltd. (Bridge Health). The transaction provides I-Mab with the rights to bispecific and multi-specific applications (including bispecific and multi-specific antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs)), based on the Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) parental antibody used in the Company’s CLDN18.2 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody, givastomig.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAB stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for IMAB by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for IMAB in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $96 based on the research report published on December 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to IMAB, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

IMAB Trading at -5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares sank -27.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAB fell by -11.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, I-Mab ADR saw 32.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAB

The total capital return value is set at -0.23%. Equity return is now at value -22.38%, with -17.08% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-373.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I-Mab ADR (IMAB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.