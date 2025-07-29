i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.65% in relation to its previous close of $0.62. However, the company has experienced a -2.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-08 that RENO, Nev., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE American: IAUX) (“i-80” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its new development plan, which outlines a path for advancing the Company’s Nevada gold projects and creating a mid-tier gold producer.

Is It Worth Investing in i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IAUX is 1.05.

The public float for IAUX is 418.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IAUX on July 29, 2025 was 8.70M shares.

IAUX’s Market Performance

IAUX stock saw a decrease of -2.77% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.07% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.65% for i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.15% for IAUX’s stock, with a -11.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IAUX Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAUX fell by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6222. In addition, i-80 Gold Corp saw -44.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAUX starting from Savarie David Roger, who purchased 12,000 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Jun 11 ’25. After this action, Savarie David Roger now owns 258,200 shares of i-80 Gold Corp, valued at $7,440 using the latest closing price.

Young Richard Scott, the Chief Executive Officer of i-80 Gold Corp, purchased 625,000 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28 ’25, which means that Young Richard Scott is holding 2,676,000 shares at $346,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.66% for the present operating margin

-0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for i-80 Gold Corp stands at -2.63%. The total capital return value is set at -0.16%. Equity return is now at value -43.00%, with -21.90% for asset returns.

Based on i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-85.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.