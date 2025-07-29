Hyperion DeFi Inc (HYPD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hyperion DeFi Inc (NASDAQ: HYPD)’s stock price has soared by 23.38% in relation to previous closing price of $7.7. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Increases total holdings to 1,535,772 HYPE Company to host investor webinar on Tuesday, July 29 th at 2:00pm ET LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPD) (“Hyperion DeFi” or the “Company”), today announced that it has acquired an additional 108,594 HYPE tokens, expanding its total holdings to 1,535,772 HYPE purchased at an average price of $36.14 per token.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyperion DeFi Inc (NASDAQ: HYPD) Right Now?

HYPD has 36-month beta value of 2.40.

The public float for HYPD is 4.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HYPD on July 29, 2025 was 4.70M shares.

HYPD’s Market Performance

HYPD stock saw an increase of -18.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.41% and a quarterly increase of 771.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.32% for Hyperion DeFi Inc (HYPD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.22% for HYPD’s stock, with a -1.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYPD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HYPD by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for HYPD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2 based on the research report published on November 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYPD reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for HYPD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

HYPD Trading at 36.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.47%, as shares sank -12.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +705.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYPD fell by -18.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.91. In addition, Hyperion DeFi Inc saw -91.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Rowe Michael M, the Chief Executive Officer of Hyperion DeFi Inc, purchased 27,071 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28 ’24, which means that Rowe Michael M is holding 109,998 shares at $14,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-618.85% for the present operating margin

-54.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyperion DeFi Inc stands at -631.94%. The total capital return value is set at 4.55%. Equity return is now at value -388.03%, with -263.55% for asset returns.

Based on Hyperion DeFi Inc (HYPD), the company’s capital structure generated 7.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -17.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-46.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 830.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hyperion DeFi Inc (HYPD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.