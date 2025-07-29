HWH International Inc (HWH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of HWH International Inc (NASDAQ: HWH) has jumped by 5.11% compared to previous close of $1.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-02-20 that BETHESDA, MD, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HWH International Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HWH), a purpose-driven lifestyle company, today announced a 1-for-5 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock to become effective at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on February 24, 2025. The Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on February 24, 2025, under the existing trading symbol “HWH.”

Is It Worth Investing in HWH International Inc (NASDAQ: HWH) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.64.

The public float for HWH is 0.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.50% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of HWH was 907.05K shares.

HWH’s Market Performance

HWH stock saw an increase of -0.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.92% and a quarterly increase of 20.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.42% for HWH International Inc (HWH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.20% for HWH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.35% for the last 200 days.

HWH Trading at 7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +9.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWH fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3819. In addition, HWH International Inc saw -68.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWH starting from Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who purchased 1,300,000 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Dec 24 ’24. After this action, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose now owns 12,687,954 shares of HWH International Inc, valued at $585,000 using the latest closing price.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the Director of HWH International Inc, purchased 4,411,764 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25 ’24, which means that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose is holding 11,387,954 shares at $3,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.26% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for HWH International Inc stands at -1.44%. The total capital return value is set at -0.41%. Equity return is now at value -787.63%, with -40.02% for asset returns.

Based on HWH International Inc (HWH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -417.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-2.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, HWH International Inc (HWH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.