Hut 8 Corp (HUT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 3.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HUT is 102.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUT on July 29, 2025 was 6.51M shares.

HUT stock’s latest price update

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.13% in relation to its previous close of $20.33. However, the company has experienced a -8.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that MIAMI, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”), an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases such as Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing, today announced that its subsidiary, Hut 8 Investment Ltd, has secured a Commercial License in the Dubai International Financial Centre (“DIFC”). The license authorizes proprietary investments and certain non-financial commercial activity under the DIFC’s legal and regulatory framework, which is based on international standards and principles of common law.

HUT’s Market Performance

HUT’s stock has fallen by -8.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.36% and a quarterly rise of 48.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.43% for Hut 8 Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.09% for HUT stock, with a simple moving average of 5.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUT stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for HUT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HUT in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $25 based on the research report published on June 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citizens JMP, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUT reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for HUT stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2025.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to HUT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 01st of the current year.

HUT Trading at 3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +6.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUT fell by -7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.22. In addition, Hut 8 Corp saw 31.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUT starting from Flinn Joseph, who sold 11,069 shares at the price of $15.77 back on Jun 23 ’25. After this action, Flinn Joseph now owns 19,791 shares of Hut 8 Corp, valued at $174,585 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

5.2% for the present operating margin

-1.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hut 8 Corp stands at -1.75%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value -6.31%, with -4.15% for asset returns.

Based on Hut 8 Corp (HUT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $531.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 54.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hut 8 Corp (HUT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.