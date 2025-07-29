Huntsman Corp’s (HUN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Huntsman Corp (HUN) has gone down by -6.14% for the week, with a 3.92% rise in the past month and a -18.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.44% for HUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.67% for HUN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) Right Now?

HUN has 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for HUN is 163.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUN on July 29, 2025 was 4.09M shares.

HUN stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) has dropped by -2.95% compared to previous close of $11.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that Huntsman (HUN) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HUN by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for HUN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on May 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUN reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for HUN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 15th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to HUN, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

HUN Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUN fell by -6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.27. In addition, Huntsman Corp saw -52.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUN starting from Huntsman Peter R, who purchased 45,000 shares at the price of $11.19 back on May 07 ’25. After this action, Huntsman Peter R now owns 6,600,227 shares of Huntsman Corp, valued at $503,405 using the latest closing price.

Huntsman Peter R, the Chairman, President & CEO of Huntsman Corp, purchased 42,000 shares at $11.74 during a trade that took place back on May 05 ’25, which means that Huntsman Peter R is holding 6,555,227 shares at $492,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntsman Corp stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value -4.46%, with -1.84% for asset returns.

Based on Huntsman Corp (HUN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $329.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Huntsman Corp (HUN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.