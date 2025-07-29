Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, HPP stock has gone down by -3.97%, with a monthly decline of -9.70% and a quarterly surge of 9.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.59% for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.33% for HPP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HPP is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for HPP is 372.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.50% of that float. The average trading volume for HPP on July 29, 2025 was 7.56M shares.

The stock of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) has decreased by -3.97% when compared to last closing price of $2.52.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-17 that Hudson Pacific Properties offers high-quality office and studio spaces to tech and media tenants but faces significant market and credit risk. Despite $8 billion in assets, HPP’s low market cap and asset coverage ratio reflect investor concerns about debt and earnings quality. Credit ratings are weak due to high leverage and low EBITDA coverage, with Moody’s assigning a B1 equivalent rating after adjustments.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPP stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for HPP by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HPP in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $5 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPP reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for HPP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to HPP, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

HPP Trading at -1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -10.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPP fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc saw -54.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPP starting from GLASER JONATHAN M, who purchased 448,430 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Jun 12 ’25. After this action, GLASER JONATHAN M now owns 668,699 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, valued at $999,999 using the latest closing price.

HARRIS ROBERT L II, the Director of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, purchased 44,843 shares at $2.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12 ’25, which means that HARRIS ROBERT L II is holding 174,731 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc stands at -0.47%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value -12.23%, with -4.50% for asset returns.

Based on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $152.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at 37.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.