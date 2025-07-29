HP Inc (HPQ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) is above average at 9.96x. The 36-month beta value for HPQ is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 12 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HPQ is 936.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. The average trading volume of HPQ on July 29, 2025 was 8.54M shares.

HPQ stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) has surged by 0.66% when compared to previous closing price of $25.68, but the company has seen a 4.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that High Purity Quartz (HPQ) is critical for semiconductors, solar cells, and electronics due to its exceptional purity. With the tech industry's growth, reliance on HPQ is increasing, highlighting its strategic importance. Limited supply locations fuel concerns, urging secure supplies and innovation in extraction.

HPQ’s Market Performance

HP Inc (HPQ) has seen a 4.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.61% gain in the past month and a 2.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for HPQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.02% for HPQ’s stock, with a -15.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPQ stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for HPQ by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for HPQ in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on May 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPQ reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for HPQ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 28th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to HPQ, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on November 27th of the previous year.

HPQ Trading at 0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.34. In addition, HP Inc saw -31.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Olson Anneliese, the Pres Imaging Prtng & Solutions of HP Inc, sold 21,545 shares at $28.49 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27 ’25, which means that Olson Anneliese is holding 169 shares at $613,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.28%.

Based on HP Inc (HPQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.71 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In summary, HP Inc (HPQ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.