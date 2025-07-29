Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp (HBNB) Stock Observes -70.08% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp (HBNB) has seen a 13.78% increase in the past week, with a -69.39% drop in the past month, and a -72.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.83% for HBNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.26% for HBNB’s stock, with a -70.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: HBNB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: HBNB) is above average at 10.63x. The 36-month beta value for HBNB is also noteworthy at -1.57.

The public float for HBNB is 170.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume of HBNB on July 29, 2025 was 206.41K shares.

HBNB stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: HBNB) has jumped by 17.24% compared to previous close of $2.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HBNB Trading at -62.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.70%.

Stock Fundamentals for HBNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.82% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp stands at -1.09%. The total capital return value is set at -2.31%. Equity return is now at value 3.48%, with 3.40% for asset returns.

Based on Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp (HBNB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-4.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 111.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp (HBNB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.