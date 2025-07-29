Honeywell International Inc (HON) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON)’s stock price has plunge by 0.37%relation to previous closing price of $224.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.31% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.13 per share on the Company’s common stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) is 25.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HON is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HON is 634.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On July 29, 2025, HON’s average trading volume was 3.68M shares.

HON’s Market Performance

HON stock saw a decrease of -4.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.57% and a quarterly a decrease of 13.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for Honeywell International Inc (HON). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.46% for HON’s stock, with a 2.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HON stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HON by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HON in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $250 based on the research report published on May 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HON reach a price target of $260, previously predicting the price at $236. The rating they have provided for HON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

HON Trading at -1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HON fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.60. In addition, Honeywell International Inc saw 5.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Madden Anne T, the SrVP and General Counsel of Honeywell International Inc, sold 28,885 shares at $207.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10 ’25, which means that Madden Anne T is holding 41,580 shares at $6,004,903 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Honeywell International Inc stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 34.60%, with 7.74% for asset returns.

Based on Honeywell International Inc (HON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.61 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Honeywell International Inc (HON) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.