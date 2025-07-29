Home Depot, Inc (HD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) has jumped by 0.50% compared to previous close of $375.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-27 that It’s nice to see regular cash deposited in your account. Profitable companies with solid competitive positions in their industry can pay passive income for years, but the best dividend stocks are those with a near-term catalyst or cheap valuation that offer share price upside on top of an above-average yield.

Is It Worth Investing in Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is above average at 25.59x. The 36-month beta value for HD is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 12 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HD is 994.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume of HD on July 29, 2025 was 3.40M shares.

HD’s Market Performance

The stock of Home Depot, Inc (HD) has seen a 3.62% increase in the past week, with a 3.78% rise in the past month, and a 5.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for HD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.31% for HD’s stock, with a -1.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $425 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to HD, setting the target price at $455 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

HD Trading at 2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD rose by +3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $368.73. In addition, Home Depot, Inc saw 7.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from Deaton John A., who sold 8,892 shares at the price of $369.99 back on Jun 03 ’25. After this action, Deaton John A. now owns 14,490 shares of Home Depot, Inc, valued at $3,289,951 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Home Depot, Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.32%. Equity return is now at value 299.52%, with 16.41% for asset returns.

Based on Home Depot, Inc (HD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 7.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $25.43 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Home Depot, Inc (HD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.