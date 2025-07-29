HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) has jumped by 10.11% compared to previous close of $9.4. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that HighPeak Energy (HPK) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) Right Now?

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for HPK is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HPK is 18.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.94% of that float. The average trading volume for HPK on July 29, 2025 was 362.62K shares.

HPK’s Market Performance

HPK stock saw an increase of 28.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.09% and a quarterly increase of 8.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.79% for HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.71% for HPK’s stock, with a -15.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HPK by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for HPK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPK reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for HPK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2024.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to HPK, setting the target price at $26.40 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

HPK Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares surge +4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPK rose by +28.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.43. In addition, HighPeak Energy Inc saw -36.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPK starting from HIGHTOWER JACK, who purchased 17,262 shares at the price of $14.03 back on Nov 08 ’24. After this action, HIGHTOWER JACK now owns 4,976,517 shares of HighPeak Energy Inc, valued at $242,186 using the latest closing price.

HIGHTOWER JACK, the Chief Executive Officer of HighPeak Energy Inc, purchased 100,000 shares at $15.54 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20 ’24, which means that HIGHTOWER JACK is holding 4,959,255 shares at $1,554,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.31% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for HighPeak Energy Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 7.09%, with 3.57% for asset returns.

Based on HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $801.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.