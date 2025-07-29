Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HTZ is 2.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HTZ is 296.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.95% of that float. On July 29, 2025, HTZ’s average trading volume was 9.10M shares.

HTZ stock’s latest price update

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HTZ)’s stock price has plunge by -6.45%relation to previous closing price of $7.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-23 that If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Hertz Global (HTZ) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

HTZ’s Market Performance

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) has seen a -6.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.94% decline in the past month and a -16.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.26% for HTZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.59% for HTZ stock, with a simple moving average of 41.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTZ

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTZ reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for HTZ stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 19th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to HTZ, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

HTZ Trading at 1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares sank -1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTZ fell by -6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.45. In addition, Hertz Global Holdings Inc saw 89.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Leef Eric, the EVP, Chief HR Officer of Hertz Global Holdings Inc, sold 42,917 shares at $5.78 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Leef Eric is holding 419,976 shares at $247,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13% for the present operating margin

-0.03% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hertz Global Holdings Inc stands at -0.36%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -244.63%, with -13.46% for asset returns.

Based on Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 1.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at -64.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.85 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 15.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.