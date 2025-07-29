HeartSciences Inc (HSCS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

HeartSciences Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.15% in comparison to its previous close of $3.94, however, the company has experienced a -12.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that Southlake, TX, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HeartSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered medical technology company transforming ECGs/EKGs to enable earlier detection of heart disease, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025, and provided a business update highlighting significant strategic progress.

Is It Worth Investing in HeartSciences Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HSCS is at 2.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HSCS is 0.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.04% of that float. The average trading volume for HSCS on July 29, 2025 was 89.24K shares.

HSCS’s Market Performance

The stock of HeartSciences Inc (HSCS) has seen a -12.16% decrease in the past week, with a -7.81% drop in the past month, and a 10.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.79% for HSCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.16% for HSCS’s stock, with a 2.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HSCS Trading at -8.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.67%, as shares sank -3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSCS fell by -12.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, HeartSciences Inc saw -7.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSCS

The total capital return value is set at -1114.83%. Equity return is now at value -233.04%, with -127.72% for asset returns.

Based on HeartSciences Inc (HSCS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1407.87. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-6.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HeartSciences Inc (HSCS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.