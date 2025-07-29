Health In Tech Inc (HIT): A Technical Analysis

Health In Tech Inc (NASDAQ: HIT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HIT is 7.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIT on July 29, 2025 was 811.54K shares.

HIT stock’s latest price update

Health In Tech Inc (NASDAQ: HIT)’s stock price has dropped by -10.87% in relation to previous closing price of $1.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 21.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that STUART, Fla., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Health In Tech (Nasdaq: HIT), an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, today announced that it received formal written confirmation from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

HIT’s Market Performance

HIT’s stock has risen by 21.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 104.90% and a quarterly rise of 146.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.69% for Health In Tech Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.24% for HIT’s stock, with a -37.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HIT Trading at 87.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.98%, as shares surge +98.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +129.31% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for HIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Health In Tech Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 11.86%, with 8.26% for asset returns.

Based on Health In Tech Inc (HIT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 11.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4394367.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at -10.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Health In Tech Inc (HIT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.