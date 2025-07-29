Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 3.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GRYP is 45.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRYP on July 29, 2025 was 16.59M shares.

GRYP stock’s latest price update

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: GRYP)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.74% in comparison to its previous close of $1.21, however, the company has experienced a -11.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-02 that NEW YORK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. The firm is headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and is investigating Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRYP ) related to its reverse merger with American Bitcoin Corp. Upon completion of this transaction American Bitcoin shareholders will own approximately 98% of Gryphon while existing Gryphon shareholders will retain only 2% of the post-closing ownership. Is it a fair deal?

GRYP’s Market Performance

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) has seen a -11.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 28.14% gain in the past month and a 266.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.46% for GRYP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.44% for GRYP’s stock, with a 79.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRYP

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRYP reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for GRYP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2021.

GRYP Trading at -5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRYP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares surge +32.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRYP fell by -11.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2476. In addition, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc saw 10.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRYP starting from Tolhurst Daniel George, who sold 8,139 shares at the price of $1.30 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Tolhurst Daniel George now owns 613,505 shares of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc, valued at $10,548 using the latest closing price.

Tolhurst Daniel George, the Director of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc, sold 474,339 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Tolhurst Daniel George is holding 621,644 shares at $615,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRYP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.53% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gryphon Digital Mining Inc stands at -1.21%. The total capital return value is set at 8.56%.

Based on Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP), the company’s capital structure generated -2.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -34.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-9.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.