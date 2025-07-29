Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.61% in comparison to its previous close of $1.84, however, the company has experienced a 13.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-06-16 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $GOSS–Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), today announced enrollment completion for the ongoing, global registrational Phase 3 PROSERA Study evaluating seralutinib in Functional Class II and III PAH patients. Gossamer Bio and t.

Is It Worth Investing in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GOSS is 182.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOSS on July 29, 2025 was 2.19M shares.

GOSS’s Market Performance

GOSS stock saw an increase of 13.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 52.31% and a quarterly increase of 106.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.62% for Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.75% for GOSS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 83.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOSS stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for GOSS by listing it as a “Sector Outperform”. The predicted price for GOSS in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $11 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOSS reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for GOSS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 25th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to GOSS, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

GOSS Trading at 46.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares surge +58.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOSS rose by +13.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5260. In addition, Gossamer Bio Inc saw 85.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.44% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gossamer Bio Inc stands at -0.41%. The total capital return value is set at -0.24%. Equity return is now at value -500.57%, with -18.98% for asset returns.

Based on Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at -32.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-39.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.