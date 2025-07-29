Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, GOGL stock has gone up by 4.90%, with a monthly gain of 13.96% and a quarterly surge of 10.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Golden Ocean Group Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.29% for GOGL’s stock, with a -3.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Right Now?

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GOGL is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GOGL is 99.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.19% of that float. The average trading volume for GOGL on July 29, 2025 was 2.48M shares.

GOGL stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) has dropped by -1.15% compared to previous close of $8.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Hamilton, Bermuda, 28 July, 2025 – Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL & Euronext Oslo Børs: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean”) and CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT & Euronext Brussels: CMBT) (“CMB.TECH”) on 28 May 2025, where a merger between Golden Ocean and CMB.TECH was announced (the “Merger”).

Analysts’ Opinion of GOGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOGL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GOGL by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for GOGL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15.50 based on the research report published on May 22, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to GOGL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

GOGL Trading at 9.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +14.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOGL rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.14. In addition, Golden Ocean Group Limited saw -33.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Ocean Group Limited stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 6.06%, with 3.30% for asset returns.

Based on Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $432.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.