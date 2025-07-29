Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: GEOS)’s stock price has gone rise by 22.21% in comparison to its previous close of $12.92, however, the company has experienced a 39.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #energyexploration–Geospace (NASDAQ: GEOS) will release Q3 2025 and 9-mon results on Aug. 7, 2025. Conference call scheduled for August 8, 2025 at 10 a.m. ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: GEOS) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GEOS is 11.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of GEOS was 214.80K shares.

GEOS’s Market Performance

GEOS’s stock has seen a 39.61% increase for the week, with a -0.88% drop in the past month and a 151.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.98% for Geospace Technologies Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.68% for GEOS’s stock, with a 68.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEOS stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for GEOS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GEOS in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $17.25 based on the research report published on July 24, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEOS reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for GEOS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 24th, 2015.

CRT Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to GEOS, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on May 09th of the previous year.

GEOS Trading at 57.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares sank -0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +157.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEOS rose by +39.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.46. In addition, Geospace Technologies Corp saw 69.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GEOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Geospace Technologies Corp stands at -0.14%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -11.88%, with -10.66% for asset returns.

Based on Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -40.84. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -41.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.