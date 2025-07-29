GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC): A Technical Analysis

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35x compared to its average ratio. GEHC has 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GEHC is 456.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEHC on July 29, 2025 was 4.09M shares.

GEHC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) has jumped by 0.17% compared to previous close of $77.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that GEHC leans on Imaging and PDx strength for Q2, but tariff headwinds and margin pressures could test investor confidence.

GEHC’s Market Performance

GEHC’s stock has risen by 4.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.85% and a quarterly rise of 13.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.58% for GEHC’s stock, with a -2.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEHC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GEHC by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for GEHC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $73 based on the research report published on May 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEHC reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for GEHC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 11th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to GEHC, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

GEHC Trading at 5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC rose by +4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.78. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc saw -2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEHC starting from Newcomb George A., who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $92.54 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, Newcomb George A. now owns 7,462 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, valued at $185,080 using the latest closing price.

Rott Roland, the CEO, Imaging of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, sold 3,577 shares at $86.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06 ’24, which means that Rott Roland is holding 24,298 shares at $309,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 26.32%, with 6.64% for asset returns.

Based on GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.