GE Aerospace (GE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is above average at 37.78x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GE is 1.06B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GE on July 29, 2025 was 6.56M shares.

GE stock’s latest price update

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.36% in relation to its previous close of $271.59. However, the company has experienced a 2.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-26 that GE Aerospace (GE 1.28%) stock trades up more than 60% year to date, and it’s understandable if investors are starting to think it might be overvalued. However, the company’s second-quarter earnings just revealed something that strengthens the investment thesis for long-term investors.

GE’s Market Performance

GE Aerospace (GE) has seen a 2.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.81% gain in the past month and a 36.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for GE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.81% for GE’s stock, with a 32.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GE

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GE reach a price target of $205. The rating they have provided for GE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

GE Trading at 8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $258.20. In addition, GE Aerospace saw 66.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from Procacci Riccardo, who sold 6,111 shares at the price of $222.38 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Procacci Riccardo now owns 16,739 shares of GE Aerospace, valued at $1,358,949 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for GE Aerospace stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 40.20%, with 6.11% for asset returns.

Based on GE Aerospace (GE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.79 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GE Aerospace (GE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.