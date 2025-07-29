Gap, Inc (GAP) Stock Faces 2.36% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Gap, Inc (GAP) has gone down by -1.11% for the week, with a -7.19% drop in the past month and a -2.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.12% for GAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.03% for GAP’s stock, with a -9.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gap, Inc (NYSE: GAP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gap, Inc (NYSE: GAP) is above average at 8.89x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GAP is 241.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GAP on July 29, 2025 was 10.26M shares.

GAP stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gap, Inc (NYSE: GAP) has plunged by -1.26% when compared to previous closing price of $20.66, but the company has seen a -1.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. forbes.com reported 2025-07-15 that Note: Gap’s fiscal year concluded on February 1, 2025

Analysts’ Opinion of GAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GAP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GAP by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for GAP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GAP reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for GAP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to GAP, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

GAP Trading at -10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAP fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.48. In addition, Gap, Inc saw -4.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gap, Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 29.16%, with 7.82% for asset returns.

Based on Gap, Inc (GAP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.72 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gap, Inc (GAP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.