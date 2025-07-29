Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FULC is 2.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FULC is 47.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.28% of that float. On July 29, 2025, FULC’s average trading volume was 657.30K shares.

FULC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) has decreased by -9.28% when compared to last closing price of $7.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that ― Announced results from the 12 mg dose cohort (n=16) of the Phase 1b PIONEER trial of pociredir in sickle cell disease (SCD); pociredir was generally well-tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events (SAEs) ―

FULC’s Market Performance

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) has experienced a 0.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.21% drop in the past month, and a 98.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.73% for FULC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.22% for FULC stock, with a simple moving average of 54.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULC stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for FULC by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for FULC in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $12 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FULC reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for FULC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 15th, 2025.

FULC Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.55. In addition, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc saw -18.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULC starting from Tourangeau Greg, who sold 498 shares at the price of $5.06 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Tourangeau Greg now owns 14,062 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,520 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -0.23%, with -0.21% for asset returns.

Based on Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-18.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 81.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.