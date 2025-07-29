Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) has jumped by 2.32% compared to previous close of $4.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Frontier Group (ULCC) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) Right Now?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ULCC is 2.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 10 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ULCC is 83.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ULCC on July 29, 2025 was 3.67M shares.

ULCC’s Market Performance

ULCC’s stock has seen a 8.31% increase for the week, with a 28.12% rise in the past month and a 44.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.51% for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.89% for ULCC’s stock, with a -17.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULCC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ULCC by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ULCC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $4 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULCC reach a price target of $7.25. The rating they have provided for ULCC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 20th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ULCC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

ULCC Trading at 16.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +31.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC rose by +11.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.22. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc saw 15.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Clerc Alexandre, who sold 12,000 shares at the price of $3.89 back on Jun 02 ’25. After this action, Clerc Alexandre now owns 11,912 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc, valued at $46,658 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Group Holdings Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 12.71%, with 1.15% for asset returns.

Based on Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 8.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $122.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 73.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.