Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) has decreased by -1.34% when compared to last closing price of $14.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.21% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-21 that Freshworks stands out in the SaaS market by offering a lower total cost of ownership for its solutions compared to major competitors like ServiceNow and Salesforce. The company’s cloud-based solutions target customer service, ITSM, CRM, and marketing automation, enhancing both customer and employee experiences. Valuation metrics show Freshworks trades at a lower forward P/S and P/S/G ratio than peers, suggesting relative undervaluation given its growth profile.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) Right Now?

FRSH has 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for FRSH is 186.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRSH on July 29, 2025 was 3.19M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH stock saw a decrease of -5.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.53% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Freshworks Inc (FRSH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.94% for FRSH stock, with a simple moving average of -7.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $20 based on the research report published on June 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRSH reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for FRSH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to FRSH, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 16th of the current year.

FRSH Trading at -6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH fell by -5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.57. In addition, Freshworks Inc saw 10.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Taylor Jennifer H, who sold 4,685 shares at the price of $14.27 back on Jul 11 ’25. After this action, Taylor Jennifer H now owns 44,218 shares of Freshworks Inc, valued at $66,855 using the latest closing price.

Yamamoto Mika, the CHIEF CUST & MARKETING OFFICER of Freshworks Inc, sold 4,289 shares at $15.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01 ’25, which means that Yamamoto Mika is holding 570,487 shares at $64,549 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at -0.1%. Equity return is now at value -6.85%, with -4.88% for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-109.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Freshworks Inc (FRSH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.