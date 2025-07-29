Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE: BEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.73x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for BEN is 281.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.70% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of BEN was 4.64M shares.

BEN stock’s latest price update

Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE: BEN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.60% in comparison to its previous close of $24.82, however, the company has experienced a 1.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-28 that Dividend Aristocrats are outperforming SPY in July but still trail year-to-date; select Aristocrats delivered double-digit gains and strong dividend growth. 47 of 69 Aristocrats raised dividends in 2025, with an average growth rate of 4.92% and more increases expected, signaling ongoing income reliability. My ‘Promising Aristocrats’ list, focused on undervaluation and projected total return, has outperformed both NOBL and SPY since late June.

BEN’s Market Performance

BEN’s stock has risen by 1.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.07% and a quarterly rise of 31.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Franklin Resources, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.27% for BEN’s stock, with a 17.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BEN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BEN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $29 based on the research report published on June 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEN reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for BEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BEN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

BEN Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEN rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.60. In addition, Franklin Resources, Inc saw 7.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEN starting from FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, who sold 1,519,097 shares at the price of $11.52 back on Jul 15 ’25. After this action, FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC now owns 13,410,980 shares of Franklin Resources, Inc, valued at $17,500,000 using the latest closing price.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, the Affiliate of Investment Adv. of Franklin Resources, Inc, sold 863,558 shares at $11.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17 ’25, which means that FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC is holding 14,930,077 shares at $10,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Resources, Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 2.84%, with 1.10% for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.38 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 7.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.