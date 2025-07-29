Fortive Corp (FTV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) has plunged by -0.50% when compared to previous closing price of $51.52, but the company has seen a 2.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-23 that Fortive (FTV) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) is above average at 22.51x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FTV is 337.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FTV on July 29, 2025 was 4.42M shares.

FTV’s Market Performance

FTV’s stock has seen a 2.23% increase for the week, with a -4.46% drop in the past month and a -1.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for Fortive Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.22% for FTV stock, with a simple moving average of -7.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTV stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for FTV by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for FTV in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $62 based on the research report published on July 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTV reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for FTV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 15th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to FTV, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

FTV Trading at -3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -28.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTV rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.89. In addition, Fortive Corp saw -3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTV starting from LICO JAMES A, who sold 175,000 shares at the price of $72.40 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, LICO JAMES A now owns 428,585 shares of Fortive Corp, valued at $12,670,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortive Corp stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 7.70%, with 4.60% for asset returns.

Based on Fortive Corp (FTV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fortive Corp (FTV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.