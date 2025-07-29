Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fly-E Group Inc (NASDAQ: FLYE)’s stock price has plunge by 5.48%relation to previous closing price of $5.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fly-E Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLYE) (“Fly-E” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle company engaged in designing, installing, selling, and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, and electric scooters, today announced that it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on July 22, 2025, notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s minimum bid price requirement.

Is It Worth Investing in Fly-E Group Inc (NASDAQ: FLYE) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -1.27.

The public float for FLYE is 5.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLYE on July 29, 2025 was 447.63K shares.

FLYE’s Market Performance

FLYE stock saw an increase of 14.23% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.65% and a quarterly increase of 179.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.11% for Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.18% for FLYE’s stock, with a 97.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FLYE Trading at 45.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +27.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +123.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYE rose by +14.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.85. In addition, Fly-E Group Inc saw 9.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fly-E Group Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -62.05%, with -14.29% for asset returns.

Based on Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.