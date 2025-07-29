Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC)’s stock price has dropped by -5.76% in relation to previous closing price of $9.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that ARLINGTON, Va., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) (“Fluence” or the “Company”), announced today that it will report earnings for the third quarter ended June 30th, 2025 on Monday, August 11th, 2025, after market close.

Is It Worth Investing in Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLNC is 2.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 15 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FLNC is 75.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLNC on July 29, 2025 was 5.18M shares.

FLNC’s Market Performance

The stock of Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) has seen a -7.24% decrease in the past week, with a 40.32% rise in the past month, and a 111.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.58% for FLNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.82% for FLNC’s stock, with a -18.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNC

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLNC reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for FLNC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to FLNC, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

FLNC Trading at 35.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares surge +43.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNC fell by -7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.52. In addition, Fluence Energy Inc saw -43.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLNC starting from Arnold Cynthia A, who purchased 33,000 shares at the price of $5.90 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Arnold Cynthia A now owns 86,202 shares of Fluence Energy Inc, valued at $194,641 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluence Energy Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -5.96%, with -1.26% for asset returns.

Based on Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.69. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -44.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $41.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 19.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.