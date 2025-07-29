Fitell Corp’s (FTEL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, FTEL stock has gone up by 6.58%, with a monthly gain of 75.48% and a quarterly surge of 32.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.48% for Fitell Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.23% for FTEL’s stock, with a -90.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fitell Corp (NASDAQ: FTEL) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 7.48.

The public float for FTEL is 14.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of FTEL was 280.67K shares.

FTEL stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fitell Corp (NASDAQ: FTEL) has decreased by -12.18% when compared to last closing price of $0.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-03 that TAREN POINT, Australia, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fitell Corporation (Nasdaq: FTEL) (the “Company”), an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment in Australia, today announced that on April 2, 2025, it has received a letter (the “Notification Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), notifying the Company that for the last 30 consecutive business days the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares was below $1.00 per share, which is the minimum closing bid price required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

FTEL Trading at 39.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.75%, as shares surge +58.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTEL rose by +6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6969. In addition, Fitell Corp saw -94.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FTEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.12% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fitell Corp stands at -1.36%. The total capital return value is set at -1.05%. Equity return is now at value -95.95%, with -74.44% for asset returns.

Based on Fitell Corp (FTEL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -10.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -56.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-7.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fitell Corp (FTEL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.