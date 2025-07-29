Firstenergy Corp (FE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Firstenergy Corp (NYSE: FE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FE is at 0.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FE is 576.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.29% of that float. The average trading volume for FE on July 29, 2025 was 4.47M shares.

FE stock’s latest price update

The stock of Firstenergy Corp (NYSE: FE) has decreased by -1.26% when compared to last closing price of $41.94.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that AKRON, Ohio, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A major upgrade is underway in East Akron that is set to make electric service more reliable and resilient for about 12,000 Ohio Edison customers, including Summa Akron City Hospital. American Transmission Systems, Inc. (ATSI), a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary, is expanding and modernizing an East Akron substation to help reduce the number of outages and shorten the time it takes to restore power when issues do occur.

FE’s Market Performance

FE’s stock has risen by 0.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.71% and a quarterly drop of -2.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.40% for Firstenergy Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.97% for FE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FE by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for FE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

FE Trading at 1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FE rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.61. In addition, Firstenergy Corp saw 2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FE starting from Lisowski Jason, who sold 12,000 shares at the price of $41.97 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Lisowski Jason now owns 183 shares of Firstenergy Corp, valued at $503,652 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Firstenergy Corp stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 8.69%, with 2.09% for asset returns.

Based on Firstenergy Corp (FE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Firstenergy Corp (FE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.