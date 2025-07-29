FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ: FNGR)’s stock price has increased by 16.11% compared to its previous closing price of $1.8. However, the company has seen a 31.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-07-16 that Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – July 16, 2025) – FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) (the “Company” or “FingerMotion”), a mobile services, data and technology company, is pleased to report its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 for the period ended May 31, 2025. To review the full financial results, please view the Company’s recent 10-Q filing at www.sec.gov/edgar/search or on the Company’s website at www.fingermotion.com/investor-relations/financial-information/details, which should be read in connection with this news release.

Is It Worth Investing in FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ: FNGR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FNGR is 43.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of FNGR was 749.59K shares.

FNGR’s Market Performance

FNGR stock saw an increase of 31.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.46% and a quarterly increase of 12.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.61% for FingerMotion Inc (FNGR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.22% for FNGR’s stock, with a 10.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNGR stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FNGR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FNGR in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $5 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FNGR Trading at -14.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.32%, as shares surge +1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNGR rose by +31.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8500. In addition, FingerMotion Inc saw 3.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNGR starting from Lee Yew Hon, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Jul 23 ’25. After this action, Lee Yew Hon now owns 492,542 shares of FingerMotion Inc, valued at $3,200 using the latest closing price.

Lee Yew Hon, the CFO of FingerMotion Inc, sold 2,000 shares at $1.52 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24 ’25, which means that Lee Yew Hon is holding 490,542 shares at $3,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.17% for the present operating margin

0.08% for the gross margin

The net margin for FingerMotion Inc stands at -0.14%. The total capital return value is set at -0.44%. Equity return is now at value -40.25%, with -13.33% for asset returns.

Based on FingerMotion Inc (FNGR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -36.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-5.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.