Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has plunged by -0.72% when compared to previous closing price of $42.84, but the company has seen a -1.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-23 that Fifth Third Posts Q2 Revenue Beat

Is It Worth Investing in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is 13.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FITB is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FITB is 663.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.26% of that float. On July 29, 2025, FITB’s average trading volume was 4.99M shares.

FITB’s Market Performance

FITB stock saw an increase of -1.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.61% and a quarterly increase of 20.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.03% for FITB’s stock, with a 2.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FITB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FITB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FITB by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FITB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $47 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FITB reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for FITB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 15th, 2025.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to FITB, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on May 31st of the previous year.

FITB Trading at 4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FITB fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.97. In addition, Fifth Third Bancorp saw 3.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 11.58%, with 1.10% for asset returns.

Based on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.41 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.