Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.23x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for FAST is 1.15B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of FAST was 6.08M shares.

FAST stock’s latest price update

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.99% in relation to its previous close of $47.75. However, the company has experienced a 1.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-07-22 that The Investment Committee give you their top stocks to watch for the second half.

FAST’s Market Performance

FAST’s stock has risen by 1.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.32% and a quarterly rise of 15.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Fastenal Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.35% for FAST’s stock, with a 17.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Reduce” to FAST, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

FAST Trading at 9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +11.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.85. In addition, Fastenal Co saw 39.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from Broersma Anthony Paul, who sold 13,582 shares at the price of $47.93 back on Jul 24 ’25. After this action, Broersma Anthony Paul now owns 0 shares of Fastenal Co, valued at $650,931 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastenal Co stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.37%. Equity return is now at value 32.57%, with 24.72% for asset returns.

Based on Fastenal Co (FAST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 211.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.69 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fastenal Co (FAST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.