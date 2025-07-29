Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 27.61% in relation to its previous close of $9.0. However, the company has experienced a 33.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) (the “Company” or “Expro”) today reported financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. Second Quarter 2025 Highlights • Third consecutive quarter of financial results above expectations, evidencing Expro’s continued operational execution • Revenue was $423 million, exceeding the top end of the Company’s guidance range of $410 million • Net income of $18 million, and net income margin of.

Is It Worth Investing in Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO) Right Now?

Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XPRO is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for XPRO is 113.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XPRO on July 29, 2025 was 1.10M shares.

XPRO’s Market Performance

The stock of Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) has seen a 33.70% increase in the past week, with a 35.92% rise in the past month, and a 43.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for XPRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.06% for XPRO stock, with a simple moving average of 2.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPRO

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPRO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for XPRO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 15th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to XPRO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

XPRO Trading at 29.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +31.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPRO rose by +31.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.03. In addition, Expro Group Holdings N.V saw -51.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPRO starting from Whelley Eileen Goss, who sold 2,712 shares at the price of $8.17 back on Jun 03 ’25. After this action, Whelley Eileen Goss now owns 44,909 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V, valued at $22,169 using the latest closing price.

TROE LISA L, the Director of Expro Group Holdings N.V, sold 2,712 shares at $8.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03 ’25, which means that TROE LISA L is holding 44,909 shares at $22,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for Expro Group Holdings N.V stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 4.91%, with 3.19% for asset returns.

Based on Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.89. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $273.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.