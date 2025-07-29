Expand Energy Corp (EXE) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Expand Energy Corp (EXE) has seen a -1.29% decrease in the past week, with a -17.31% drop in the past month, and a -6.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for EXE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.17% for EXE’s stock, with a -4.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expand Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EXE) Right Now?

EXE has 36-month beta value of 0.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 10 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EXE is 221.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXE on July 29, 2025 was 3.13M shares.

EXE stock’s latest price update

Expand Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EXE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.04% in relation to its previous close of $98.17. However, the company has experienced a -1.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-22 that Expand Energy (EXE) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXE stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for EXE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for EXE in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $150 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXE reach a price target of $136. The rating they have provided for EXE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to EXE, setting the target price at $122 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

EXE Trading at -12.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -17.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXE fell by -1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.71. In addition, Expand Energy Corp saw 26.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXE starting from DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, who purchased 2,500 shares at the price of $99.50 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR now owns 107,845 shares of Expand Energy Corp, valued at $248,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.2% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Expand Energy Corp stands at -0.18%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -7.10%, with -4.71% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.01 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Expand Energy Corp (EXE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.