Exelon Corp (EXC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.32% in relation to its previous close of $43.99. However, the company has experienced a -0.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Exelon (EXC) have what it takes?

Is It Worth Investing in Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC) Right Now?

Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11x compared to its average ratio. EXC has 36-month beta value of 0.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for EXC is 1.01B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXC on July 29, 2025 was 6.37M shares.

EXC’s Market Performance

The stock of Exelon Corp (EXC) has seen a -0.73% decrease in the past week, with a 2.12% rise in the past month, and a -6.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for EXC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.06% for EXC’s stock, with a 3.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for EXC by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for EXC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $39 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXC reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for EXC stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on April 15th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to EXC, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

EXC Trading at 0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXC fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.39. In addition, Exelon Corp saw 19.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXC starting from Honorable Colette D, who sold 1,463 shares at the price of $40.57 back on Feb 03 ’25. After this action, Honorable Colette D now owns 2,271 shares of Exelon Corp, valued at $59,354 using the latest closing price.

Glockner David, the EVP Compliance, Audit & Risk of Exelon Corp, sold 6,051 shares at $40.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03 ’25, which means that Glockner David is holding 56,702 shares at $245,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelon Corp stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 10.10%, with 2.55% for asset returns.

Based on Exelon Corp (EXC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.18 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Exelon Corp (EXC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.