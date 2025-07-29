Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL)’s stock price has plunge by -2.65%relation to previous closing price of $45.6. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.29% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Exelixis (EXEL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.84 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) Right Now?

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXEL is 0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EXEL is 263.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXEL on July 29, 2025 was 3.30M shares.

EXEL’s Market Performance

EXEL’s stock has seen a 0.29% increase for the week, with a 3.02% rise in the past month and a 18.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for Exelixis Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.54% for EXEL’s stock, with a 19.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXEL stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EXEL by listing it as a “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for EXEL in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $50 based on the research report published on July 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXEL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for EXEL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to EXEL, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

EXEL Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXEL rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.63. In addition, Exelixis Inc saw 98.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXEL starting from Eckhardt Sue Gail, who sold 18,838 shares at the price of $42.74 back on Jun 02 ’25. After this action, Eckhardt Sue Gail now owns 21,380 shares of Exelixis Inc, valued at $805,140 using the latest closing price.

WYSZOMIERSKI JACK L, the Director of Exelixis Inc, sold 7,535 shares at $43.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03 ’25, which means that WYSZOMIERSKI JACK L is holding 358,882 shares at $324,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelixis Inc stands at 0.28%. The total capital return value is set at 0.31%. Equity return is now at value 30.22%, with 22.82% for asset returns.

Based on Exelixis Inc (EXEL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $718.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exelixis Inc (EXEL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.