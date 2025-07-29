Examining the Volatility of Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc’s (WIMI) Stock

In the past week, WIMI stock has gone down by -4.66%, with a monthly gain of 21.45% and a quarterly plunge of -27.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.79% for Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.17% for WIMI’s stock, with a -49.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc (NASDAQ: WIMI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc (NASDAQ: WIMI) is above average at 7.25x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WIMI is 6.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WIMI on July 29, 2025 was 409.42K shares.

WIMI stock’s latest price update

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc (NASDAQ: WIMI)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.11% in comparison to its previous close of $4.14, however, the company has experienced a -4.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-22 that Beijing, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WiMi Turned an Annual Loss into a Significant Profit, with Cash Reserves Reaching a Record High BEIJING, April 22, 2025/ – WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) (“WiMi” or the “Company”), a leading hologram augmented reality (“AR”) technology provider, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The company reported that its operation result made a significant turnaround, transitioning from a net loss of around RMB 510.4 million in 2023 to a net income of approximately RMB 103.3 million (USD 14.4 million) in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIMI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for WIMI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WIMI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $8 based on the research report published on December 30, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

WIMI Trading at 14.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares surge +23.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIMI fell by -4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc saw -56.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WIMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value 8.21%, with 4.53% for asset returns.

Based on Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc (WIMI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $118.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1032.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc (WIMI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.