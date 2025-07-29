Examining the Volatility of Truist Financial Corporation’s (TFC) Stock

The stock of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has seen a 0.80% increase in the past week, with a 5.99% gain in the past month, and a 19.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for TFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.19% for TFC’s stock, with a 4.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Right Now?

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27x compared to its average ratio. TFC has 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TFC is 1.31B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TFC on July 29, 2025 was 7.89M shares.

TFC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) has plunged by -1.23% when compared to previous closing price of $45.65, but the company has seen a 0.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-25 that Graham All Star Value (GASV) strategy identifies top dividend ‘dogs’ offering high yield and fair pricing, using YCharts’ large cap value and Ben Graham screens. Analyst projections suggest the top ten GASV stocks could deliver average net gains of 27.55% by July 2026, with moderate risk. Sixteen of the twenty-one lowest-priced, ‘safer’ GASV dividend stocks are currently buyable, with dividends exceeding share price for ideal picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for TFC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for TFC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $48 based on the research report published on July 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TFC reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for TFC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to TFC, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on May 15th of the current year.

TFC Trading at 6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFC rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.00. In addition, Truist Financial Corporation saw 3.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFC starting from Bender Bradley D, who sold 12,540 shares at the price of $45.19 back on Jul 22 ’25. After this action, Bender Bradley D now owns 500 shares of Truist Financial Corporation, valued at $566,689 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Truist Financial Corporation stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 8.13%, with 0.98% for asset returns.

Based on Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $378.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.