Examining the Volatility of Rail Vision Ltd’s (RVSN) Stock

The stock of Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) has gone up by 18.02% for the week, with a 21.93% rise in the past month and a 4.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.90% for RVSN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.26% for RVSN’s stock, with a -25.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RVSN is -0.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RVSN is 51.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVSN on July 29, 2025 was 624.13K shares.

RVSN stock’s latest price update

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN)’s stock price has soared by 10.63% in relation to previous closing price of $0.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-03 that The order marks a significant commercial milestone and signals Rail Vision’s continued expansion in the Latin American market Ra’anana, Israel, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN), a leader in railway safety and AI-driven vision technology, announced today it has secured a $335,000 follow-on order from a prominent Latin American mining company for its MainLine system.

RVSN Trading at 11.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.07%, as shares surge +24.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVSN rose by +19.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3514. In addition, Rail Vision Ltd saw -46.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.91% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rail Vision Ltd stands at -35.28%. The total capital return value is set at -0.38%.

Based on Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -12.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-8.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.