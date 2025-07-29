Examining the Volatility of Medtronic Plc’s (MDT) Stock

The stock of Medtronic Plc (MDT) has gone up by 2.53% for the week, with a 6.72% rise in the past month and a 9.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.63% for MDT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.44% for MDT’s stock, with a 5.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) Right Now?

Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MDT is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 14 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MDT is 1.28B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDT on July 29, 2025 was 7.82M shares.

MDT stock’s latest price update

Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT)’s stock price has dropped by -1.04% in relation to previous closing price of $92.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-28 that Healthcare stocks aren’t exactly known for offering large yields, with the average healthcare stock at just 1.8% or so. You can do better than that and get reliable dividend stocks while you are at it.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDT

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDT reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for MDT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 16th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to MDT, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

MDT Trading at 5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDT rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.78. In addition, Medtronic Plc saw 15.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Wall Brett A., the EVP & Pres Neuroscience of Medtronic Plc, sold 12,437 shares at $90.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24 ’25, which means that Wall Brett A. is holding 40,979 shares at $1,119,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Medtronic Plc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 9.49%, with 5.13% for asset returns.

Based on Medtronic Plc (MDT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.96 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Medtronic Plc (MDT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.