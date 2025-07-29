Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Shineco Inc’s (SISI) Stock

The stock of Shineco Inc (SISI) has seen a -5.35% decrease in the past week, with a -28.80% drop in the past month, and a -76.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.93% for SISI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.68% for SISI stock, with a simple moving average of -89.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: SISI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SISI is also noteworthy at -0.91.

The public float for SISI is 18.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. The average trading volume of SISI on July 29, 2025 was 2.66M shares.

SISI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: SISI) has plunged by -13.16% when compared to previous closing price of $0.18, but the company has seen a -5.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-03-25 that The Acquisition is Expected to Create Immediate Synergies with the Company’s Existing Medical Device Business BEIJING, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shineco, Inc. (“Shineco” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: SISI), a provider of innovative diagnostic medical products and related medical devices, announced today that on March 20, 2025, Shineco Life Science Group Hong Kong Co., Limited (“Shineco Life Science”), a subsidiary of the Company, entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) with Yi Yang (the “Seller”), for 75% of an equity interest in FuWang (HK) International Company Limited (“FuWang Company”). The Seller is the current and only shareholder of FuWang Company, which specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization of medical devices.

SISI Trading at -56.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SISI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.23%, as shares sank -27.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SISI fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1761. In addition, Shineco Inc saw -99.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SISI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.44% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for Shineco Inc stands at -3.99%. The total capital return value is set at -0.38%. Equity return is now at value -58.27%, with -22.74% for asset returns.

Based on Shineco Inc (SISI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.94. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -15.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-26.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 30795.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Shineco Inc (SISI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.